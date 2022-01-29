Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VNQI opened at $51.91 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $51.30 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.895 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $11.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

