Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,115,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,324.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after acquiring an additional 83,685 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $98.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.95. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.45 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

