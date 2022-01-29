Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 344,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,108,000 after acquiring an additional 63,427 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $51.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.82. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $51.30 and a twelve month high of $60.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.895 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $11.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.31%.

