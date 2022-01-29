Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,462 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 157.9% in the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 21.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 28,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amia Capital LLP grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 21.8% in the third quarter. Amia Capital LLP now owns 33,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA opened at $115.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.69. The company has a market capitalization of $312.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $108.70 and a fifty-two week high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.01.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

