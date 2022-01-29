Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $45.64 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.281 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

