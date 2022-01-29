Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 86.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 56.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

In other PPL news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average of $29.03. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

