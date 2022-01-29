ESBC (ESBC) Market Cap Reaches $1.04 Million

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, ESBC has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. ESBC has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $45,233.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 176.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

