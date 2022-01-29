ESBC Market Capitalization Reaches $1.03 Million (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last seven days, ESBC has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. ESBC has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $47,072.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 159.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

