Ether Kingdoms Token Price Tops $0.0027 on Major Exchanges (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $20,905.71 and $76,595.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,834,258 coins. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Trading

