Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Down 58.5% Over Last Week

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 58.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $109,697.70 and $450.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,623.41 or 0.06817484 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00066383 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

