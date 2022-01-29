Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Price Down 7.8% This Week

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00003464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market cap of $19.86 million and $1.05 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ethereum Push Notification Service

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,287,926 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Trading

