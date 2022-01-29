EvenCoin Market Cap Reaches $50,329.18 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. EvenCoin has a market cap of $50,329.18 and approximately $4,167.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.16 or 0.00257222 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000120 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006879 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000893 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $431.27 or 0.01130130 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.