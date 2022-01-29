EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the December 31st total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

EVCM stock traded up 0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 11.49. 136,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,216. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EverCommerce has a 1-year low of 10.38 and a 1-year high of 23.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 14.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is 17.41.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported -0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.05 by -0.08. The business had revenue of 128.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 123.37 million. Research analysts expect that EverCommerce will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 16.48 per share, for a total transaction of 164,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 22.54.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

