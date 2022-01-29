Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,757,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,084 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.77% of Evergy worth $109,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 15.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 213,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,385,000 after buying an additional 28,172 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 45.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 21.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 835,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,962,000 after purchasing an additional 145,675 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 16.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 240,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,987,000 after buying an additional 34,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,778,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,225,000 after buying an additional 260,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder acquired 7,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $449,100.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 132,320 shares of company stock valued at $8,686,196. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG opened at $64.77 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.5725 dividend. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.95%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

