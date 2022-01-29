EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.25% of EVERTEC worth $8,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,526,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,291,000 after buying an additional 1,105,651 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,036,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,185,000 after buying an additional 575,958 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 16,354.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 484,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after buying an additional 481,951 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 343,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after buying an additional 171,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,402,000 after buying an additional 163,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $42.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.07 and a 1-year high of $51.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.78.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 46.79%. EVERTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EVTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut shares of EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EVERTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.