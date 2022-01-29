Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to post ($0.91) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Exact Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 911.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year earnings of ($3.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($2.93). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.20) to ($2.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXAS opened at $70.18 on Friday. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $66.80 and a 52 week high of $158.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.41 and a 200-day moving average of $92.67.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

