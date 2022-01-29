Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Position Reduced by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $8,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AtonRa Partners increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

EXAS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $70.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $66.80 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.