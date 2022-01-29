ExcelFin Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XFINU) Short Interest Update

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XFINU) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ExcelFin Acquisition stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11. ExcelFin Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $11.03.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ExcelFin Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExcelFin Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.