Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Short Interest Update

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 863,800 shares, an increase of 142.7% from the December 31st total of 355,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Gates Frontier, Llc sold 1,268,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $304,468.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 25.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Exicure alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Exicure by 34.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 12,751 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Exicure by 20.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exicure by 22.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 13,978 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exicure during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Exicure by 184.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 19,087 shares during the last quarter. 38.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XCUR opened at $0.16 on Friday. Exicure has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.72.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). Exicure had a negative net margin of 1,318.75% and a negative return on equity of 155.30%. The company had revenue of ($3.68) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exicure will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XCUR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exicure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Chardan Capital downgraded Exicure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Exicure Company Profile

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.