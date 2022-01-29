Exosis Market Cap Hits $7,094.66 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Exosis has traded down 23.3% against the dollar. Exosis has a total market cap of $7,094.66 and approximately $6.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,172.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.34 or 0.06812016 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.84 or 0.00290364 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $297.78 or 0.00780091 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00010534 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00066989 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009124 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.16 or 0.00401240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.72 or 0.00240285 BTC.

Exosis Profile

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

