Exosis Reaches Market Cap of $8,305.55 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Exosis has a market capitalization of $8,305.55 and approximately $16.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Exosis has traded down 34.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,106.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,599.34 or 0.06821251 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.32 or 0.00292128 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $298.20 or 0.00782532 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00009926 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00066975 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00009067 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.51 or 0.00402835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.76 or 0.00240790 BTC.

Exosis Profile

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.