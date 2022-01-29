F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741,524 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,650 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of F.N.B. worth $8,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 106,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 73,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNB opened at $12.91 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.27.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.01%. The company had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.66.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

