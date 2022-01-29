Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.22% of Fabrinet worth $8,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 59.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 100.9% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $104,094.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $118,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.78.

Shares of FN stock opened at $109.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.00 and a 200-day moving average of $106.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.88. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $77.30 and a 12 month high of $126.28.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $543.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

