FairCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $133.00 (FAIR)

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 29th. In the last week, FairCoin has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar. One FairCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FairCoin has a market capitalization of $342,431.74 and $133.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001469 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00057597 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.27 or 0.00708537 BTC.

FairCoin Profile

FairCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FairCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

