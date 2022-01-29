FairCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $18.00 (FAIR)

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. FairCoin has a total market cap of $322,920.45 and approximately $18.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FairCoin has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. One FairCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FairCoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001480 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00057185 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $249.95 or 0.00658782 BTC.

FairCoin Profile

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FairCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.