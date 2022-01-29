FairGame (FAIR) Market Cap Tops $5.74 Million

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded up 41% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One FairGame coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, FairGame has traded up 22.3% against the dollar. FairGame has a total market capitalization of $5.74 million and $5.93 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001490 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00057382 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $250.82 or 0.00660458 BTC.

FairGame Coin Profile

FairGame (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. The official website for FairGame is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

