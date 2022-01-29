FairGame (FAIR) One Day Volume Tops $2.70 Million

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 29th. FairGame has a total market cap of $4.79 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FairGame has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FairGame coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001463 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00056871 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.63 or 0.00711755 BTC.

FairGame Coin Profile

FairGame is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

