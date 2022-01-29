Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) versus Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Head to Head Comparison

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) and Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Fangdd Network Group has a beta of -0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colliers International Group has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Fangdd Network Group and Colliers International Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fangdd Network Group $355.26 million 0.07 -$33.76 million ($1.25) -0.27 Colliers International Group $2.79 billion 2.15 $49.07 million ($9.22) -15.21

Colliers International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Fangdd Network Group. Colliers International Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fangdd Network Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fangdd Network Group and Colliers International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fangdd Network Group -45.15% -53.38% -19.18% Colliers International Group -10.94% -71.11% -12.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Fangdd Network Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Colliers International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Colliers International Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Fangdd Network Group and Colliers International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fangdd Network Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Colliers International Group 0 0 7 1 3.13

Colliers International Group has a consensus price target of $175.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.79%. Given Colliers International Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Colliers International Group is more favorable than Fangdd Network Group.

Summary

Colliers International Group beats Fangdd Network Group on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fangdd Network Group

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Duoduo Sales for real estate agents to access primary and other property listings, large real estate buyer base, and marketplace products and services, such as shared listings, data analytic tools, premium marketplace functions, and AI-based marketplace assistance, as well as evaluate online business performances; and Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies manage their business and agents. It also operates Fangduoduo, which offers primary and secondary listings, vacation properties, and real estate market news and pricing information services; Property Cloud, a SaaS solution for real estate developers for listing properties, publishing commission rates, and setting other terms in connection with the sale; and www.fangdd.com that offers real estate agents and real estate buyers region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities. The company offers core management system, which enables agencies and agents to perform their daily operation, such as managing listings, serving real estate buyers, and cooperating with other marketplace participants; online shops that enable agents to reach, connect, and engage with a range of real estate buyers and sellers, which integrates their online and offline operations with its management system; and agent verification and ranking systems. It also provides real estate information solutions, which offers real-estate related information to agents, consisting of property and neighborhood information, transaction history, data, and other market insights; online sales and marketing solutions; and online education systems. As of December 31, 2020, its marketplace had approximately 1.6 million real estate agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate. The Corporate segment includes the costs of global administrative functions and corporate head office. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

