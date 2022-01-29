FantasyGold 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $132.00 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FantasyGold has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $47,286.96 and $132.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00049132 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.98 or 0.06731715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,957.85 or 0.99774995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00051738 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007203 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003178 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

