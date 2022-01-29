FantasyGold (FGC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $122.00

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last week, FantasyGold has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $47,261.75 and $122.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FantasyGold coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00049357 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.23 or 0.06799098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00055705 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,917.51 or 0.99722121 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006887 BTC.

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FantasyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

