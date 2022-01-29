Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) is Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s 5th Largest Position

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 473.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325,722 shares during the quarter. Farfetch comprises about 6.8% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. owned approximately 0.11% of Farfetch worth $14,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Farfetch in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Farfetch in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. Farfetch Ltd has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $73.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.01. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 3.12.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.34 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FTCH shares. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.