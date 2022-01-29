Fear (FEAR) Market Cap Hits $3.60 Million

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Fear has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and $232,842.00 worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fear has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fear coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fear Profile

Fear is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Fear Coin Trading

