Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Holdings Raised by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,191,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,771 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.23% of Federated Hermes worth $38,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,482,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,171,000 after purchasing an additional 85,649 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $625,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 393,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after buying an additional 98,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 377,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,802,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHI opened at $32.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.10. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.37 and a 52-week high of $39.82.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The company had revenue of $321.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.17 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,180 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $41,158.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 7,681 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $268,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,498 shares of company stock worth $436,363 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

