Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) to Issue $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $32.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.10. Federated Hermes has a 1 year low of $26.37 and a 1 year high of $39.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.10.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The business had revenue of $321.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.17 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

FHI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 7,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $268,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $41,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $436,363 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Federated Hermes stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Federated Hermes worth $8,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

