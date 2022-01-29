FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises approximately 1.4% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 316,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $69,316,000 after purchasing an additional 212,000 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in FedEx by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,327 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $244.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $64.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.39. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

