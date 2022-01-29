Fei Protocol (FEI) Hits Market Capitalization of $426.10 Million

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Fei Protocol has a total market cap of $426.10 million and $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00049132 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.98 or 0.06731715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,957.85 or 0.99774995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00051738 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007203 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003178 BTC.

About Fei Protocol

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

