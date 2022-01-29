Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.22% of Ferguson worth $69,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ferguson by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,566,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,343,000 after purchasing an additional 80,928 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ferguson by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,876,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,013,000 after purchasing an additional 775,917 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ferguson by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,301,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,573,000 after purchasing an additional 806,161 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ferguson by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,835,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,141,000 after purchasing an additional 243,108 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Ferguson by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 827,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,462,000 after purchasing an additional 65,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $155.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.50. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $116.70 and a twelve month high of $183.67.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FERG shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ferguson from £155 ($209.12) to £140 ($188.88) in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,794.33.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.