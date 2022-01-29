Fernbridge Capital Management LP Acquires 108,494 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 108,494 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up 9.8% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fernbridge Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of T-Mobile US worth $80,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in T-Mobile US by 137.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,423,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677,347 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in T-Mobile US by 432.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,640,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in T-Mobile US by 171.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,611,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $589,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,738 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $153,645,000. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $108.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TMUS. Redburn Partners downgraded T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.57.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

