Fernbridge Capital Management LP Buys 147,824 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 332.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,824 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 8.1% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $66,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Mastercard by 6.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,189,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $413,670,000 after purchasing an additional 67,090 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 543.6% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 192,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,912,000 after acquiring an additional 162,551 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.5% in the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 441,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,323,000 after acquiring an additional 42,163 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.6% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 59,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 27,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $382.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $375.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $350.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.97. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.24.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

