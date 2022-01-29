Fernbridge Capital Management LP Decreases Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP cut its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,881 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 171,353 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 1.7% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $13,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $35.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a PE ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.81 and a one year high of $64.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.57.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on UBER shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.35.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

