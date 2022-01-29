Fernbridge Capital Management LP Has $10.42 Million Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437,707 shares during the quarter. Hilton Worldwide makes up 1.3% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $10,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 160,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 97,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 290.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 35,151 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $143.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.49. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.02 and a 12 month high of $159.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,103.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

HLT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $148.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.13.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $28,403,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $435,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,722 shares of company stock worth $31,208,927 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

