Fernbridge Capital Management LP Makes New $27.89 Million Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 498,737 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $27,894,000. Comcast accounts for approximately 3.4% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $22,322,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978,161 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,736,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Comcast by 12.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,292,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $45.47 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.37.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.28.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

