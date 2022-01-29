Fernbridge Capital Management LP Sells 167,436 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP lessened its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 167,436 shares during the period. Global Payments comprises approximately 1.2% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $9,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN opened at $147.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.04 and a 200-day moving average of $152.37.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 31.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.81.

In other news, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $66,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $205,885 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

