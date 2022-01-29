Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Short Interest Down 59.0% in January

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the December 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of FRRVY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.05. 15,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,271. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.78. Ferrovial has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FRRVY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ferrovial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Ferrovial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferrovial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.12.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

