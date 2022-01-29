FIBOS Hits Market Cap of $12.86 Million (FO)

FIBOS (CURRENCY:FO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One FIBOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. FIBOS has a total market capitalization of $12.86 million and $531,028.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FIBOS has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FIBOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00049267 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.66 or 0.06805412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00054571 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,619.07 or 0.99823357 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003192 BTC.

FIBOS Coin Profile

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,075,771,761 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,593,128 coins. FIBOS’s official Twitter account is @fibos_io . The official website for FIBOS is fibos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FIBOS is a platform for creating and developing blockchain application ecosystems. It allows users to easily create their own value network. Helping developers and entrepreneurs everywhere step into the Blockchain world. “

FIBOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIBOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIBOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIBOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FIBOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIBOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.