Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Bought by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,149 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Fidelity National Financial worth $10,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $273,217,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,031,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,795 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 189.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,907,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,475 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,068,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,376,000 after buying an additional 808,049 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,447,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,661,000 after buying an additional 712,390 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $58,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,700 shares of company stock worth $5,923,318. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FNF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $49.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.83. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.92%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.