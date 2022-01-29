Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.89

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.89 and traded as high as $11.77. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 129,848 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 81.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,388.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period.

About Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO)

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It engages in the provision of after-tax total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to shareholders. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

