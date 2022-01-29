Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) will post $20.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.65 million. Fidus Investment posted sales of $23.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year sales of $86.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.00 million to $87.27 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $84.55 million, with estimates ranging from $82.05 million to $86.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 106.01% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS opened at $17.48 on Friday. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $18.87. The company has a market cap of $427.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Fidus Investment’s previous dividend of $0.04. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidus Investment by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 372,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $719,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

