Field Trip Health (TSE:FTRP) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Field Trip Health Ltd. (TSE:FTRP) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.18 and last traded at C$2.20. Approximately 16,888 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 66,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.23.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Field Trip Health in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$127.14 million and a PE ratio of -2.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.49. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51.

