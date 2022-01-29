Filecoin (FIL) Price Up 10.3% Over Last Week

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for about $20.32 or 0.00053598 BTC on major exchanges. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.14 billion and $350.70 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00049391 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,590.88 or 0.06834933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00054597 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,798.04 or 0.99714141 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 154,757,241 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars.

